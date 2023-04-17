11 dead due to heatstroke during event organised by Maharashtra govt2 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 12:46 PM IST
- The event was organised by the Maharashtra government at a 208-acre open ground which saw over 20 lakh followers of the award recipient
Maharashtra government’s euphoria award function turned into tragedy, as several attendees who were in the scorching heat for hours passed away. At least 11 people have died and 50 have been taken to hospitals after they suffered dehydration, dizziness, nausea, and chest pain at a Maharashtra Bhushan award function in Khargar, Navi Mumbai. As per some reports, three patients in the hospital are on the ventilator.
