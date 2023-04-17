Maharashtra government’s euphoria award function turned into tragedy, as several attendees who were in the scorching heat for hours passed away. At least 11 people have died and 50 have been taken to hospitals after they suffered dehydration, dizziness, nausea, and chest pain at a Maharashtra Bhushan award function in Khargar, Navi Mumbai. As per some reports, three patients in the hospital are on the ventilator.

The event was organised by the Maharashtra government at a 208-acre open ground which saw over 20 lakh followers of the award recipient.

The award ceremony culminated at 2 pm-the hottest time of the day. Following reports of deaths due to heatstroke, questions have been raised about the organisation of the programme, which was planned on such a mammoth scale.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde rushed back to Navi Mumbai in the evening, as the reports of deaths and sickness emerged. Shinde visited MGM Kamothe Hospital at around 9 pm where 50 people have been hospitalised. The Maharashtra CM termed the deaths as “sad and unfortunate". He said that over 20 patients have been sent home after treatment. Some people who suffered from heatstroke in the ceremony were also taken to Tata Hospital in Kharghar.

Shinde announced the treatment of the victims will be free of cost and has announced ₹5 lakh assistance to the families of the deceased.

The event has received a barrage of criticism because there were two shelters in the wide ground where VIPs were allowed to sit. According to a report by the Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication, the program started at 11 am, and speaker after speaker lauded them for patiently sitting in the sweltering heat and not moving from their place.

The attendees also complained about the lack of water at the venue.

When questioned about the shortcomings, Dharmadhikari Pratishthan volunteer said “It was a programme organised by the government, and our volunteers were there only to help. We did not make the arrangements, and hence we will not speak on any aspect of the organisation."

Soon after the programme ended, over a hundred people complained of giddiness and nausea, with some fainting. Many were rushed to the medical booths at the venue for help. As per the report, over 300 people were sent to the hospital immediately but these are not confirmed figures.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also met the patients who suffered from heatstroke at the event.

"We have met the people who are undergoing treatment. I interacted with four to five patients. Two of them were in critical condition. The event was not planned properly. Who will investigate this incident?" he said.

Thackeray's son Aditya Thackeray and NCP leader Ajit Pawar also took stock of the situation.