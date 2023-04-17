11 dead due to heatstroke during event organised by Maharashtra govt

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde rushed back to Navi Mumbai in the evening, as the reports of deaths and sickness emerged. Shinde visited MGM Kamothe Hospital at around 9 pm where 50 people have been hospitalised. The Maharashtra CM termed the deaths as “sad and unfortunate". He said that over 20 patients have been sent home after treatment. Some people who suffered from heatstroke in the ceremony were also taken to Tata Hospital in Kharghar.