11 die after massive crane collapses in Visakhapatnam shipyard

Eleven workers got crushed to death at Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Visakhapatnam after a massive crane collapsed on them.

This tragic event was confirmed by Visakhapatnam District Collector Vinay Chand.

#WATCH A crane collapses at Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. 10 dead and 1 injured in the incident, says DCP Suresh Babu. pic.twitter.com/BOuz1PdJu3 — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2020

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy directed District Collector and Police Commissioner of Vizag to take immediate action on the incident.

Four of the victims were employees of HSL while the rest belonged to a contracting agency, District Collector Vinay Chand told reporters.

TV visuals showed the giant 75-tonne crane falling on the ground with a loud thud.

The mishap occurred when the victims were engaged in erecting the crane, Police Commissioner R.K. Meena told PTI.

"A new crane was commissioned. Trial run was being conducted to bring it into full-scale operation. We've also ordered inquiry both from within Hindustan Shipyard and also a high-level committee from administration," said Chand.

