Home >News >India >11 die after massive crane collapses in Visakhapatnam shipyard
11 die after massive crane collapses in Visakhapatnam shipyard

1 min read . 03:43 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

Local media reports that this was a new crane installed in the unit and was being tested during the time of accident

Eleven workers got crushed to death at Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Visakhapatnam after a massive crane collapsed on them.

Eleven workers got crushed to death at Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Visakhapatnam after a massive crane collapsed on them.

This tragic event was confirmed by Visakhapatnam District Collector Vinay Chand.

This tragic event was confirmed by Visakhapatnam District Collector Vinay Chand.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy directed District Collector and Police Commissioner of Vizag to take immediate action on the incident.

Four of the victims were employees of HSL while the rest belonged to a contracting agency, District Collector Vinay Chand told reporters.

TV visuals showed the giant 75-tonne crane falling on the ground with a loud thud.

The mishap occurred when the victims were engaged in erecting the crane, Police Commissioner R.K. Meena told PTI.

"A new crane was commissioned. Trial run was being conducted to bring it into full-scale operation. We've also ordered inquiry both from within Hindustan Shipyard and also a high-level committee from administration," said Chand.

