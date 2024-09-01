11 die in Jharkhand while undertaking physical tests during govt recruitment drive

During the physical test round of Jharkhand government's recruitment drive for excise constables, as many as 11 candidates died across centres, police said on Sunday.

The physical tests for the Jharkhand excise constable competitive examinations began on August 22 in seven centres across Ranchi, Hazaribag, Palamu, Giridih, Sahebganj and East Singhbhum districts.

Four fatalities occurred in Palamu, while Giridih and Hazaribag each reported two deaths. Additionally, one death was recorded at Ranchi's Jaguar center, and one each at East Singhbhum's Mosabani and Sahebganj centers, according to IG (Operations) Amol V Homkar.

He said cases of unnatural death were registered and investigations were underway.

A total of 1,27,772 aspirants appeared for the physical tests till August 30, out of which 78,023 cleared it, he added.

Homkar said adequate arrangements, including medical teams, medicines, ambulance, mobile toilets and drinking water, were ensured at all centres.

