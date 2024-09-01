11 die in Jharkhand while undertaking physical tests during govt recruitment drive

Cases of unnatural death were registered and investigations are underway.

Livemint
Published1 Sep 2024, 09:19 PM IST
Representative image

During the physical test round of Jharkhand government's recruitment drive for excise constables, as many as 11 candidates died across centres, police said on Sunday.

The physical tests for the Jharkhand excise constable competitive examinations began on August 22 in seven centres across Ranchi, Hazaribag, Palamu, Giridih, Sahebganj and East Singhbhum districts.

Also Read | Ex-CM Champai Soren to join BJP in Jharkhand’s interest, says ‘whatever role…’

Four fatalities occurred in Palamu, while Giridih and Hazaribag each reported two deaths. Additionally, one death was recorded at Ranchi's Jaguar center, and one each at East Singhbhum's Mosabani and Sahebganj centers, according to IG (Operations) Amol V Homkar.

He said cases of unnatural death were registered and investigations were underway.

Also Read | Assam CM alleges Jharkhand Minister Champai Soren was spied on in New Delhi

A total of 1,27,772 aspirants appeared for the physical tests till August 30, out of which 78,023 cleared it, he added.

Homkar said adequate arrangements, including medical teams, medicines, ambulance, mobile toilets and drinking water, were ensured at all centres.

Also Read | Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren to join BJP

Alleging that the deaths happened due to mismanagement by the authorities, the BJP youth wing demonstrated against the JMM-led government in Ranchi's Albert Ekka Chowk.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Sep 2024, 09:19 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndia11 die in Jharkhand while undertaking physical tests during govt recruitment drive

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.80
    03:58 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.13%)

    Bandhan Bank

    200.70
    03:54 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    6.7 (3.45%)

    GAIL India

    237.55
    03:53 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    5.45 (2.35%)

    HDFC Bank

    1,632.95
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    -5.55 (-0.34%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Triveni Engineering & Indus

    472.50
    03:29 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    33.45 (7.62%)

    Jindal Stainless

    792.00
    03:29 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    55.55 (7.54%)

    Au Small Finance Bank

    688.85
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    48.05 (7.5%)

    Radico Khaitan

    1,944.90
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    126.95 (6.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      74,261.00-72.00
      Chennai
      73,325.00-288.00
      Delhi
      73,901.00720.00
      Kolkata
      73,901.00792.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue