A group of eleven MBBS students from Hubli's Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) have faced suspension after posting inappropriate reels on Instagram that targeted nurses.
As per media reports, the students recorded a disrespectful reel inside the college's administrative block, depicting a student posing as a nurse in a sexualized way. This individual engaged in a suggestive performance with a patient while dancing to a Kannada song.
The incident provoked strong disapproval from the Trained Nurses' Association and the heads of various private nursing colleges. They raised their concerns and filed a formal complaint with the Director of KIMS Institute, emphasizing the need for prompt measures to address the issue.
In their communication, the association strongly criticized the disrespectful and degrading depiction of nurses. They called for immediate steps to be taken against the students accountable for the event.
“The video not only undermines the tireless efforts of the nurses but also perpetuates the harmful stereotypes demeaning nursing and its professionals. The video in question undermines the professionalism and dedication of the nurses by presenting them in an unflattering manner and sharing those videos creates disrespect among the general public. We respect your good self to take cognizance and take immediate and swift, meaningful action," read the letter.
Following the incident's visibility, the college administration temporarily suspended the students for a week and instructed them to extend an apology. Those students who admitted their error conveyed their remorse, clarifying that their intention was not to exhibit disrespect, but rather to generate amusement.
“Prior to the annual college function, we created a reel featuring doctors and nurses, which we uploaded on Instagram. The Instagram reel was fictional and produced for entertainment purposes. We now understand that this has caused distress within the nursing community. Our intention was never to show disrespect to the nursing community. If our actions have caused anyone harm, we apologise," said a student, as reported by News18.
