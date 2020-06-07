Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >11 more employees of Labour Ministry test positive for covid-19: Report
All employees working in the building were asked to work from home on Thursday and Friday

11 more employees of Labour Ministry test positive for covid-19: Report

1 min read . 05:30 PM IST PTI

The Labour Ministry employees are being tested for COVID-19 after two staff found positive last week, which led to closure of Shram Shakti Bhawan on June 4 and 5 for sanitisation

NEW DELHI : As many as 11 officials of Ministry of Labour and Employment have tested COVID-19 positive, people familiar with the matter said.

As many as 11 officials of Ministry of Labour and Employment have tested COVID-19 positive, people familiar with the matter said.

The staff are being tested for COVID-19 after two employees found positive last week, which led to closure of Shram Shakti Bhawan that houses the ministry for two days on June 4 and 5 for sanitisation.

The staff are being tested for COVID-19 after two employees found positive last week, which led to closure of Shram Shakti Bhawan that houses the ministry for two days on June 4 and 5 for sanitisation.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"A joint secretary, a steno, a principal private secretary, a private secretary, six multi task assistants and a driver have been tested COVID-19 positive in the Ministry of Labour and Employment," the source said.

The source also informed that the labour secretary Heeralal Samariya and an additional secretary have been found COVID-19 negative in initial testing.

Shram Shakti Bhawan is expected to open on Monday after following standard operating procedures.

The government on last Wednesday ordered sealing of Shram Shakti Bhawan for two days.

Subsequently, the building, which also houses power and Jal Shakti ministries, was sealed on Wednesday evening for thorough sanitisation of the ministry's office and common areas.

All employees working in the building were asked to work from home on Thursday and Friday.

The closure of building for two days was part of standard operating procedure for fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the SOP, if two or more than two employees are found COVID-19 positive then the entire building housing the ministry or department is sealed for sanitisation.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated