Coronavirus (covid-19) cases in Telangana continued rise marginally as 11 more people tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, taking the state’s total tally to 1107. Hyderabad continued to be the most affected out of all the districts, all the latest detections were from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area.

According to a bulletin from the state government, 20 more people were discharged after they recovered from covid-19, taking the state’s total number of recovered patients to 648. As of now, there are 430 active cases, while 29 others have died due to the virus so far. In fact, the state’s recovery is 58%, thanks to patients being discharged regularly. The lockdown in Telangana has also been extended till 29 May to contain the virus’s spread.

A day earlier, chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR), while announcing the extension of the lockdown, also noted that Hyderabad and its surrounding districts have been most affected with covid-19. The bulletin from the Telangana government also noted that 22 districts in the state, out of 33, have not seen any new cases in the last 14 days, while Warangal (urban), Yadadri and Wanaparthy districts have not reported any till date.

While Hyderabad has 19 containment clusters, the city along with the surrounding districts of Medchal and Rangareddy are districts where 66% of covid-19 cases have been detected in the state, and where 25 out of the total 29 deaths have taken place, KCR had said on Tuesday. He also said that all shops will be allowed to function in rural areas and 50% in municipality towns (establishments will open based on a lottery system), and that curfew hours from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. will stay as it is across the state.

While bars and pubs/clubs will remain closed, those who purchase alcohol will have to wear masks compulsorily, and will also have to shell out 16% more tax, which the state has increased. In the capital of Hyderabad, the situation more or less remains the same, however, with the exception of liquor, cement, hardware and electric shops which will be permitted to function, stated KCR. The 15 liquor stores, out of 2200, which wont be open are located in containment zones.

On Wednesday, liquor stores witnessed huge queues at several places in Hyderabad, giving the police a hard time in maintaining social distancing. With the lockdown extending till 29 May, Ramzan this time in Hyderabad, which every year is a major economic engine, will be a sombre and dull affair. It has to be seen whether KCR will allow some relaxations in the city after 15 May, when KCR will review

Share Via