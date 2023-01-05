Meanwhile, renowned US scientist. Epidemiologist and health economist Eric Feigl-Ding claimed that the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had disregarded the risks posed by the new variant, which was the cause of the high hospitalisation rate. The CDC has "cowardly" failed to acknowledge that the XBB.1.5 coronavirus strain had its origins in the northeastern US, according to Feigl-Ding.