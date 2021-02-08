Subscribe
Home >News >India >11 Rafale aircraft in India, entire batch expected by April 2022: Rajnath Singh
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Rajya Sabha during ongoing Budget Session.

11 Rafale aircraft in India, entire batch expected by April 2022: Rajnath Singh

1 min read . 12:31 PM IST Staff Writer

Poddar had asked the Defence Minister about how many Rafaels have come to India, how many are supposed to come, and till when they will be battle-ready.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that 11 Rafale aircraft have arrived in India while the entire batch of aircraft will come by April 2022 in the country.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that 11 Rafale aircraft have arrived in India while the entire batch of aircraft will come by April 2022 in the country.

"11 Rafale aircraft have arrived in India. By this March, India will have 17 Rafale aircraft. By April 2022, all Rafale aircraft (the entire batch) will come to India," said Singh while responding to a question posed by Bharatiya Janata Party MP Mahesh Poddar in the Rajya Sabha.

"11 Rafale aircraft have arrived in India. By this March, India will have 17 Rafale aircraft. By April 2022, all Rafale aircraft (the entire batch) will come to India," said Singh while responding to a question posed by Bharatiya Janata Party MP Mahesh Poddar in the Rajya Sabha.

Poddar had asked the Defence Minister about how many Rafaels have come to India, how many are supposed to come, and till when they will be battle-ready.

The minister also responded to a question raised by All India Trinamool Congress MP Dr Santanu Sen on "any probability of privatisation of few aspects of the Defence in coming days?"

Responding to his query, Singh said "We are emphasising on indigenisation and have chosen 101 items that won't be imported from other nations but will be manufactured in India by Indians."

