The current covid-19 case growth rate of 6.8% in March 2021 has surpassed the previous record of 5.5% (June 2020). The country also reported 5.5% growth rate in daily covid-19 deaths in this period. While India was reporting about 97,000 daily new covid-19 cases at the peak of the pandemic in September 2020, the country has now reached the critical figure 81,000 daily new cases of coronavirus with 11 “states of grave concern" contributing to the maximum burden of the disease.

The observations came to the fore in a review meeting convened by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Friday. Categorising--Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Haryana as -- “States of grave concern" on account of their high and rising daily case and higher daily deaths, the cabinet secretary noted that these states have contributed 90% of COVID cases (as on 31st March) and 90.5% of deaths (as on 31st March) in last 14 days, and have crossed/or close to crossing their early reported peaks during last year.

In the backdrop of above 11 States/UTs reporting very high rise in daily cases and daily mortality because of covid-19 in the last two weeks, Gauba chaired a high-level review meeting with Chief Secretaries, DG Police and Health Secretaries of all States/UTs.

Another worrisome aspect pointed out during the meeting was that Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities along with peri-urban areas have recorded the recent high rise in COVID cases; the spread of infection from these areas to the rural areas with weak health infrastructure would overwhelm the local administration was also highlighted.

The cabinet secretary said that the situation is particularly worrying in Maharashtra and advised to take up immediate and high effective measures to ensure containment of Active Cases and Daily Deaths through adherence of the standard Clinical Management Protocol shared earlier with all States and UTs.

Through a detailed and comprehensive presentation, the Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan highlighted the current trajectory of covid-19 in the States/UTs while Union Secretary (I&B) showcased ways of effective Behavioural Change Communication to instil COVID Appropriate Behaviour among the populace. Member (Health) NITI Aayog Dr V. K. Paul emphasized on need for States to follow a protocol for sharing clinical and epidemiological data for more detailed study of mutant strain of virus for genome sequencing.

The States have been specifically asked to increase testing continuously to ensure that positivity comes down to 5% or less than 5%, focus on ensuring RT-PCR tests comprise 70% of total tests, reduce waiting time of test results with regular review with testing labs, use Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) as screening test in densely populated areas and where fresh clusters are emerging and all symptomatic RAT negatives to be mandatorily subjected to RT-PCR tests. The central government has also said thar the states should ensure that 25 to 30 such close contacts to be traced for each infected person. Tracing of close contacts and their isolation to be done in 72 hours. Subsequent testing and follow up of all close contacts to be carried out. The states were asked to set up of Containment Zones/ Micro Containment Zones to break the chain of transmission.

States were also asked to examine Case Fatality Rate hospital-wise, devise appropriate strategy and mitigate concerns regarding late admission in hospitals and non-adherence to National Clinical Management Protocol. The need to formulate District Action Plans with a focus on mapping of cases, reviewing of ward/block wise indicators, 24*7 Emergency Operations Center, Incident Command System (Area Specific Rapid Response Team and Timely Sharing of information was stressed upon.

In order to minimize the daily fatalities, the States were advised on strengthening of public and private healthcare resources. They were specifically asked to, increase the number of isolation beds, oxygen beds, ventilators/ICU beds as per requirement, plan for adequate oxygen supply, strengthen ambulance service and reduce response time and refusal rate with regular monitoring by local administration.

The states were further asked to ensure adequate number of contractual staff and optimum rostering of duties, plan regular tele-consultation of ICU doctors at the districts with AIIMS, New Delhi Core Team or State Core Team. Tele-consultation is being conducted by AIIMS, New Delhi twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.

During the meeting, strict enforcement of COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) was reiterated. The central government has said that the states should use of Police Act, Disaster Management Act and other legal/administrative provisions for imposing penalties on defaulters, focus on markets, fair/melas, social and religious congregation that could become super spreader events.

“Awareness to be enhanced that CAB is equally important as vaccination, and this needs to be followed even after vaccination. In order to saturate vaccination for priority age groups in districting reporting surge in daily COVID cases, the States and UTs were advised for time-bound plan of 100% vaccination of eligible Health Care Workers, Front Line Workers and eligible age groups, to be made," the the central government said in a statement.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via