11 states cause 'grave concern' with maximum burden on India's COVID-19 tally

The States have been specifically asked to increase testing continuously to ensure that positivity comes down to 5% or less than 5%, focus on ensuring RT-PCR tests comprise 70% of total tests, reduce waiting time of test results with regular review with testing labs, use Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) as screening test in densely populated areas and where fresh clusters are emerging and all symptomatic RAT negatives to be mandatorily subjected to RT-PCR tests. The central government has also said thar the states should ensure that 25 to 30 such close contacts to be traced for each infected person. Tracing of close contacts and their isolation to be done in 72 hours. Subsequent testing and follow up of all close contacts to be carried out. The states were asked to set up of Containment Zones/ Micro Containment Zones to break the chain of transmission.

