11 states raise 14,500 crore through SDL auctions

“Notably, the usage of Ways and Means Advances (WMA) and Overdraft (OD) facilities by the states from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) increased in Q1 FY22 from the year-ago level. This was led by a few states whose SDL issuance was also higher-than-indicated in that quarter, in contrast to the aggregate trend for the 28 states, indicating that liquidity tightness was limited to certain states during Q1 FY22," it added.