110 Indian students evacuated from Tehran to Armenia amid Israel-Iran tensions: MEA

As the tensions between Israel and Iran are escalating, 110 Indian students have been moved out of Tehran and are crossing the border into Armenia, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the ministry said the Indian Embassy remains continuously in touch with the community and aims to extend all feasible assistance.

“Indian students in Tehran have been moved out of the city for reasons of safety, through arrangements made by the Embassy,” the MEA said.

Given the fluid situation in Iran, the external affairs ministry has issued an advisory asking other Indians who are self-sufficient in terms of transport to move out of Tehran city. The MEA said it may issue further advisories for Indians in Iran.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association, 110 Indian students from Urmia Medical University, 90 of them from the Kashmir Valley, have safely crossed the border into Armenia.

In a post on social media platform X, the Indian Embassy in Iran said: “All Indian Nationals and PIOs who can move out of Tehran using their own resources are advised to move to a safe location outside the city.”

In a separate statement, the MEA said a 24/7 control room has been established in the ministry in view of the ongoing developments in Iran and Israel.

The contact details of the control room are as under: 1800118797 (Toll-Free) 91-11-23012113 91-11-23014104 91-11-23017905 91-9968291988 (Whatsapp) situationroom@mea.gov.in.

The Indian Embassy in Tehran has also set up a 24/7 emergency helpline.

“For calls only: 98 9128109115, 98 9128109109; For WhatsApp: 98 901044557, 98 9015993320, 91 8086871709; Bandar Abbas: 98 9177699036; Zahedan: 98 9396356649; cons.tehran@mea.gov.in (email),” it said.

On Friday, Israel launched massive strikes targeting Iran's nuclear, missile and military complexes, mounting tension in West Asia and prompting retaliatory action by the Islamic Republic.

India had said on Friday that it was “deeply concerned” over the recent developments between the two countries and was “closely monitoring” the evolving situation, even as New Delhi urged both nations to avoid any escalatory steps.