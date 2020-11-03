110 mn samples tested, but experts say not enough

“There is a clear trend of new covid-19 infections declining in the country, with 45,321 cases reported in the last 24 hours compared to the peak of 97,859 cases on 16 September. However, the number of daily tests continue to grow at a lower rate. In the initial stages of the pandemic, there was an urgency to scale up tests and a sharp growth was seen in daily tests. But this growth is slowing now," said Himanshu Sikka, lead-nutrition, health and wash, IPE Global, a global healthcare development consultancy .