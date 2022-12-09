Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture of India Meenaskhi Lekhi on Friday informed that Lok Sabha that around 1100 Indian students and 90 other Indian Citizens are still stuck in the war-torn country Ukraine.
Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture of India Meenaskhi Lekhi on Friday informed that Lok Sabha that around 1100 Indian students and 90 other Indian Citizens are still stuck in the war-torn country Ukraine.
The Indian government had jumped into action and launched Operation Ganga, a fast paced attempt to being back all Indian students and citizens who were stuck in Ukraine after Russia unleashes their special military offense on the East European Country.
The Indian government had jumped into action and launched Operation Ganga, a fast paced attempt to being back all Indian students and citizens who were stuck in Ukraine after Russia unleashes their special military offense on the East European Country.
Operation Ganga was an evacuation operation by the Government of India to evacuate the Indian citizens amidst the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine, who had crossed over to neighboring countries. This involved transport assistance from the neighboring countries of Romania, Hungary, Poland, Moldova, Slovakia to reach India. During the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine, India stayed neutral, opting not to back either country.
Operation Ganga was an evacuation operation by the Government of India to evacuate the Indian citizens amidst the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine, who had crossed over to neighboring countries. This involved transport assistance from the neighboring countries of Romania, Hungary, Poland, Moldova, Slovakia to reach India. During the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine, India stayed neutral, opting not to back either country.
Lekhi also informed that around 22,500 Indian nationals, mostly students, returned from Ukraine since February 1 in the wake of Russia-Ukraine war.
Lekhi also informed that around 22,500 Indian nationals, mostly students, returned from Ukraine since February 1 in the wake of Russia-Ukraine war.
Meenakashi said in Lok Sabha, "All Indian citizens willing to return to India were evacuated from Ukraine under 'Operation Ganga', 90 evacuation flights were operated at the Government of India's cost".
Meenakashi said in Lok Sabha, "All Indian citizens willing to return to India were evacuated from Ukraine under 'Operation Ganga', 90 evacuation flights were operated at the Government of India's cost".
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had earlier said that Under 'Operation Ganga' 90 flights had been operated, out of which 76 were civilian flights and 14 were Indian Air-force flights.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had earlier said that Under 'Operation Ganga' 90 flights had been operated, out of which 76 were civilian flights and 14 were Indian Air-force flights.
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had earlier said that "Operation Ganga will rank as one of the most well-coordinated and successful humanitarian evacuation missions undertaken by any country, anywhere in the world".
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had earlier said that "Operation Ganga will rank as one of the most well-coordinated and successful humanitarian evacuation missions undertaken by any country, anywhere in the world".
Hardeep Singh Puri was one of the four cabinet ministers who were deputed to the neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate the evacuation efforts on the ground, the other ministers being, Kiren Rijiju, Jyotiraditya Scindia and VK Singh.
Hardeep Singh Puri was one of the four cabinet ministers who were deputed to the neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate the evacuation efforts on the ground, the other ministers being, Kiren Rijiju, Jyotiraditya Scindia and VK Singh.
Earlier in March, the External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar in a written statement laid on the table of Rajya Sabha said that the government has been able to safely bring home 22,500 Indian citizens and 147 foreign nationals belonging to 18 countries from Ukraine since February 2022 in the wake of Russia-Ukraine war.
Earlier in March, the External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar in a written statement laid on the table of Rajya Sabha said that the government has been able to safely bring home 22,500 Indian citizens and 147 foreign nationals belonging to 18 countries from Ukraine since February 2022 in the wake of Russia-Ukraine war.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had earlier this year said that India's foreign policy helped during the evacuation of Indian nationals under Operation Ganga in Ukraine, Operation Devi Shakti in Afghanistan and Vande Bharat mission during the Covid-19 pandemic.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had earlier this year said that India's foreign policy helped during the evacuation of Indian nationals under Operation Ganga in Ukraine, Operation Devi Shakti in Afghanistan and Vande Bharat mission during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.