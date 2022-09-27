110-year-old iconic Darjeeling cafe stops serving Darjeeling tea - here’s why2 min read . Updated: 27 Sep 2022, 08:43 AM IST
‘Will stop drinking and selling #darjeelingtea,’ said the owner of Glenary's.
For the first time in its 110-year history, Darjeeling's famous cafe Glenary's has ceased selling Darjeeling Tea in protest of tea-planters' unwillingness to pay annual bonuses to workers all at once.