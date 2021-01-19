11,280 health workers vaccinated for COVID on day 2 in Rajasthan

A total of 11,280 health workers were vaccinated for COVID-19 in Rajasthan on Monday, which is 68.72 per cent of the day's target, according to a government spokesperson.

A total of 16,426 health workers were to be vaccinated for COVID-19 at 167 vaccination centres in 33 districts of the state. But till 6 pm, 11,288 health workers were vaccinated, which is 68.72% against the target, he said.

There were 15 cases of AEFI (adverse event after vaccination) in the state, the spokesperson said.

The vaccination against COVID-19 began in the state with a nationwide campaign where 12,258 health workers were vaccinated on the first day.

The vaccination schedule is four days a week.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.