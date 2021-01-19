11,280 health workers vaccinated for COVID on day 2 in Rajasthan

A total of 11,280 health workers were vaccinated for COVID-19 in Rajasthan on Monday, which is 68.72 per cent of the day's target, according to a government spokesperson.
A total of 16,426 health workers were to be vaccinated for COVID-19 at 167 vaccination centres in 33 districts of the state. But till 6 pm, 11,288 health workers were vaccinated, which is 68.72% against the target, he said.
There were 15 cases of AEFI (adverse event after vaccination) in the state, the spokesperson said.
The vaccination against COVID-19 began in the state with a nationwide campaign where 12,258 health workers were vaccinated on the first day.
The vaccination schedule is four days a week.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.