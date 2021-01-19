Subscribe
11,280 health workers vaccinated for COVID on day 2 in Rajasthan
A medic administers the first dose of Covishield vaccine to a frontline worker in Jaipur

11,280 health workers vaccinated for COVID on day 2 in Rajasthan

1 min read . 12:22 AM IST PTI

  • A total of 16,426 health workers were to be vaccinated for COVID-19 at 167 vaccination centres in 33 districts
  • There were 15 cases of AEFI (adverse event after vaccination) in the state, a government spokesperson said

A total of 11,280 health workers were vaccinated for COVID-19 in Rajasthan on Monday, which is 68.72 per cent of the day's target, according to a government spokesperson. 

A total of 16,426 health workers were to be vaccinated for COVID-19 at 167 vaccination centres in 33 districts of the state. But till 6 pm, 11,288 health workers were vaccinated, which is 68.72% against the target, he said.

There were 15 cases of AEFI (adverse event after vaccination) in the state, the spokesperson said.

The vaccination against COVID-19 began in the state with a nationwide campaign where 12,258 health workers were vaccinated on the first day.

The vaccination schedule is four days a week.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

