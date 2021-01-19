11,280 health workers vaccinated for COVID on day 2 in Rajasthan

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A total of 11,280 health workers were vaccinated for COVID-19 in Rajasthan on Monday, which is 68.72 per cent of the day's target, according to a government spokesperson.

There were 15 cases of AEFI (adverse event after vaccination) in the state, the spokesperson said.

The vaccination against COVID-19 began in the state with a nationwide campaign where 12,258 health workers were vaccinated on the first day.

The vaccination schedule is four days a week.

