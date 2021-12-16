As many as113 countries have approved India’s Covid-19 vaccination certification, the government informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

In a written reply to a question in the Upper House, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said while some countries have explicitly signed pacts for mutual recognition of certificates with India, others have protocols that apply to all inoculated travellers.

Jaishankar said the government gives “high priority" to smooth travel abroad of Indian nationals. He also acknowledged that quarantine rules and entry conditions of other nations have been “obstacles" in that regard.

"Recognising the necessity of facilitating travel especially of workers, professionals, students, business people, tourists and those with families abroad has been a focal point of our diplomacy in recent months," he said.

A significant aspect of that pertains to vaccination status and recognition, he added.

Answering another query on whether China has supplied a good number of vaccines for COVID-19 to Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka, the ministry said India’s relations with other countries stand on their own footing and are independent of the relations of those countries with third countries.

"Government is aware of China’s economic and other engagements, including in the areas of COVID-19 cooperation and supply of vaccines, with countries in India’s neighbourhood. Government is vigilant on all developments having a bearing on India’s security and takes all necessary measures to safeguard it," MoS in the External Affairs Ministry Rajkumar Ranjan Singh said.

With PTI inputs

