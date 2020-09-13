114 metro commuters penalised for violating Covid-19 norms: Delhi Metro

The Delhi Metro resumed its full services on Saturday. Over 1.5 lakh people availed metro services across various corridors in the national capital till 7:30 pm. Of these, 2,268 people used the Airport Line, a senior Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official said. All corridors of the DMRC network are now operational and the services will follow the pre-coronavirus time schedule -6 AM to 11 PM.

The DMRC said around 200 passengers were counselled for not wearing face masks properly. In addition, 114 passengers were fined ₹200 each for violation of social distancing norms or not wearing masks or face covers inside trains, it said in a statement.

The DMRC said around 200 passengers were counselled for not wearing face masks properly. In addition, 114 passengers were fined ₹200 each for violation of social distancing norms or not wearing masks or face covers inside trains, it said in a statement.

Many commuters said they felt safe travelling in the metro.

Metro services in Delhi and the National Capital Region were closed on March 22 to check the spread of coronavirus.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had recently issued guidelines allowing the Delhi Metro to resume operations in a graded manner, following which the DMRC had said it would be done in three stages from September 7-12.

The Delhi Metro resumed services on Monday with curtailed operation of the Yellow Line and Rapid Metro. Stage two kicked in on Friday with Magenta and Grey lines also opening their doors to commuters and service hours being extended.

Stage three came into effect from Saturday onwards with metro services going back to the pre-COVID-19 time schedule.

