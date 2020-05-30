114 more police personnel test positive for Covid-19 in Maharashtra

In the last 24 hours, 114 police personnel have tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, and one police official has died due to the virus, said Maharashtra Police.

The total number of Covid-19 infected personnel is now 2,325 in the state, while 26 have succumbed to the infection.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra has reported 33,133 Covid-19 positive cases so far.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the country is 1,73,763, including 86,422 active cases.

