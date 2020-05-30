Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home > News > India > 114 more police personnel test positive for Covid-19 in Maharashtra
Image for representation purposes only.

114 more police personnel test positive for Covid-19 in Maharashtra

1 min read . 05:48 PM IST ANI

The total number of Covid-19 infected personnel is now 2,325 in the state, while 26 have succumbed to the infection

In the last 24 hours, 114 police personnel have tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, and one police official has died due to the virus, said Maharashtra Police.

In the last 24 hours, 114 police personnel have tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, and one police official has died due to the virus, said Maharashtra Police.

The total number of Covid-19 infected personnel is now 2,325 in the state, while 26 have succumbed to the infection.

The total number of Covid-19 infected personnel is now 2,325 in the state, while 26 have succumbed to the infection.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra has reported 33,133 Covid-19 positive cases so far.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the country is 1,73,763, including 86,422 active cases.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated