11.5 crore PAN cards deactivated due to Aadhaar non-linking. How to check whether your PAN is linked?
Approximately 11.5 crore PAN cards were deactivated for not being linked to Aadhaar cards before the deadline, according to the CBDT in response to an RTI request.
PAN-Aadhaar linking news: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) while replying to a Right to Information (RTI) request stated that about 11.5 crore PAN cards were deactivated in total as they weren't linked to Aadhaar cards before the deadline, a report The Hindu stated.