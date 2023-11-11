PAN-Aadhaar linking news: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) while replying to a Right to Information (RTI) request stated that about 11.5 crore PAN cards were deactivated in total as they weren't linked to Aadhaar cards before the deadline, a report The Hindu stated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the Income Tax rule, it is mandatory to link PAN and Aadhaar. The deadline for linking Aadhaar and PAN was 30 June 2023.

Also Read: Aadhaar Data Leak: Personal information of 81.5 crore Indians on dark web. Top 7 things to know "Of the 70.24 crore PAN card holders in India, 57.25 crore have connected their PAN cards to Aadhaar. More than 12 crore PAN cards-of which 11.5 crore have been deactivated-have not been connected to Aadhaar," RTI replied to Madhya Pradesh activist Chandra Shekhar Gaur, as reported by the daily. However, the reply also stated that these Aadhaar can be reactivated again by paying a fine of ₹1,000.

Also Read: Aadhaar: A step-by-step guide to lock biometrics data to protect your money from being stolen The section 139AA of the Income Tax Act provides that every individual who has been allotted a Permanent Account Number (PAN) as of the 1st day of July 2017, and who is eligible to obtain an Aadhaar number, shall intimate Aadhaar number in the prescribed form and manner. That being said, such persons have to mandatorily link their Aadhaar and PAN before the scheduled deadline.

2. On the left-hand side, Click on 'Link Aadhaar Status' on the homepage.

3. Now enter your PAN number and Aadhaar number.

4. Then click on 'View Link Aadhaar Status'.

Also Read: Don't have a PAN or Aadhaar number? You cannot claim an income tax refund Meanwhile, the date to update Aadhaar documents for free was extended by UIDAI by 3 months from 14 September 2023 to 14 December 2023, as per the Business Standard report. Apart from this, UIDAI has also asked cardholders of 10 years to update the details with the latest information. Details such as name, address, and details of relatives in case of marriage or death, etc have to be updated. The details can be updated for free on UIDAI's website or even physically at Common Services Centres (CSC) by paying ₹25.

