115 new coronavirus cases reported in Bengal as of 8:00 AM - May 17

115 new coronavirus cases reported in Bengal as of 8:00 AM - May 171 min read . 17 May 2020
This brings total cases to 2,576, out of which 872 have recovered and 232 have passed away
BENGAL : 115 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on May 17 in Bengal, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Bengal to 2,576. Among the total people infected as on date, 872 have recovered and 232 have passed away.
District-wise breakup is available for 392 of the total 2576 cases reported in the state. Kolkata had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 184 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.
West Bengal's 2,576 cases put it at number 8 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 30706, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
