116 dead at Hathras satsang: List of major stampedes at religious gatherings across India

116 people were killed and 18 others injured after a stampede broke out during the conclusion of a ‘satsang’ in Hathras of Uttar Pradesh in one of the worst tragedies across the country in recent years. Here is a list of major tragedies that have taken place across the country in recent years

Relatives outside a Trauma Centre where victims of the Hathras' stampede are admitted, in Etah, Tuesday, July 2, 2024
Relatives outside a Trauma Centre where victims of the Hathras’ stampede are admitted, in Etah, Tuesday, July 2, 2024(PTI)

Nearly 116 people were killed and 18 others injured after a stampede broke out during the conclusion of a ‘satsang’ in Hathras of Uttar Pradesh in one of the worst tragedies across the country in recent years.

The stampede happened at Phulrai village of Hathras district, about 200 km southeast of the national capital New Delhi, where authorities said a large crowd had gathered on an open area of land in response to a call from a self-proclaimed godman Bhole Baba alias Narayan Sakaar Hari or Sakaar Vishwa Hari, with followers across several states including Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan, among others.

This is not the first time when a large number of people died in stampedes at religious gatherings over the years in the country. Some of the large casualties include the death of more than 340 devotees at Mandhardevi temple in 2005 in Maharashtra, nearly 250 at Chamunda Devi temple in Rajasthan in 2008 and 162 people at Naina Devi temple in Himachal Pradesh in 2008.

Here is a list of major tragedies that have taken place across the country in recent years, most of them at religious festivals or gatherings:

  • March 2023: At least 36 people were killed on March 31, 2023, in Indore of Madhya Pradesh, when a slab constructed on top of an ancient 'bawdi' or well collapsed during a 'havan' programme held on the occasion of Ram Navami at a temple in the city.
  • January 2022: At least 12 people died, and over a dozen were injured in a stampede at the famous Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir on January 1, 2022, which was triggered by a heavy rush of devotees.
  • July 2015: Twenty-seven pilgrims died, and 20 others were injured at Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh in a stampede at a major bathing spot on the banks of the Godavari river on July 14, 2015, where a huge crowd of devotees had gathered on the opening day of 'Pushkaram' festival.
  • October 2014: Thirty-two people were killed and 26 others injured at Patna in Bihar on October 3, 2014 in a stampede at Gandhi Maidan, shortly after the Dussehra celebrations ended.
  • October 2013: Nearly 115 people were killed and over 100 injured in a stampede on October 13, 2013 during the Navratri festivities near Ratangarh temple in Datia district of Madhya Pradesh. The stampede was triggered by rumours that a river bridge the devotees were crossing was about to collapse.
  • November 2012: Around 20 people were killed and many others injured on November 19, 2012 at Patna in Bihar after a makeshift bridge caved in, triggering a stampede during the Chhath Puja at Adalat Ghat on the bank of river Ganga in the state capital city.
  • November 2011: At least 20 people were killed in a stampede in Haridwar at Har-ki-Pauri ghat on the banks of the Ganga River on November 8, 2011
  • January 2011: At least 104 Sabarimala devotees were killed, and over 40 were injured in a stampede when a jeep crashed into homebound pilgrims at Pulmedu in Kerala's Idukki district on January 14, 2011
  • March 2010: About 63 people were killed and several injured in a stampede at Ram Janki Temple of Kripalu Maharaj in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district on March 4, 2010 when people gathered to collect free clothes and food from the self-styled godman.
  • September 2008: Nearly 250 devotees were killed and over 60 injured on September 30, 2008 when a stampede was triggered after rumours of bomb going off at Chamunda Devi temple in Rajasthan's Jodhpur city
  • August 2008: 162 dead, 47 injured in a stampede triggered by rumours of rockslides at Naina Devi temple in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district August 3, 2008.
  • January 2005: Over 340 devotees were trampled to death and hundreds injured during an annual pilgrimage at Mandhardevi temple in Maharashtra's Satara district on January 25, 2005. The accident occurred when some people fell down on the steps, which were made slippery by the devotees breaking coconuts.
  • August 2003: 39 people were killed and around 140 injured in a stampede during the holy bath at the Kumbh Mela in Maharashtra's Nashik district on January 25, 2005

 

 

