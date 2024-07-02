116 dead at Hathras satsang: List of major stampedes at religious gatherings across India

Nearly 116 people were killed and 18 others injured after a stampede broke out during the conclusion of a ‘satsang’ in Hathras of Uttar Pradesh in one of the worst tragedies across the country in recent years.

The stampede happened at Phulrai village of Hathras district, about 200 km southeast of the national capital New Delhi, where authorities said a large crowd had gathered on an open area of land in response to a call from a self-proclaimed godman Bhole Baba alias Narayan Sakaar Hari or Sakaar Vishwa Hari, with followers across several states including Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan, among others.

This is not the first time when a large number of people died in stampedes at religious gatherings over the years in the country. Some of the large casualties include the death of more than 340 devotees at Mandhardevi temple in 2005 in Maharashtra, nearly 250 at Chamunda Devi temple in Rajasthan in 2008 and 162 people at Naina Devi temple in Himachal Pradesh in 2008.

Here is a list of major tragedies that have taken place across the country in recent years, most of them at religious festivals or gatherings: