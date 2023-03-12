116-year-old Mumbai bank in trouble after SVB collapse2 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 11:55 AM IST
This bank has played a vital role in advancing the cooperative movement in India for more than 116 years.
The repercussions of the downfall of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), the largest retail banking collapse since the global financial crisis, have set off a chain reaction of consequences that are still being fully comprehended. Surprisingly, a 116-year-old cooperative bank located in Mumbai has also been affected by the sudden demise of this American bank. The reason is its name: Shamrao Vithal Co-operative Bank (SVC Bank).
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×