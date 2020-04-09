MAHARASHTRA : 117 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 5:00 PM on Apr 09 in Maharashtra, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra to 1,135. Among the total people infected as on date, 117 have recovered and 72 have passed away.

District-wise breakup is available for 490 of the total 1135 cases reported in the state. Mumbai had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 319 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

19 districts in Maharashtra have confirmed cases of Covid-19

Disclaimer: This story has been published from an AI feed without modifications to the text.

Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.