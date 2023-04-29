117 passengers returned from Sudan are in quarantine for being unvaccinated for yellow fever2 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 09:38 PM IST
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is working in close collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs under ‘Operation Kaveri’ to evacuate about 3,000 passengers of Indian Origin from Sudan.
New Delhi: The Union government on Saturday said that around 117 passengers arrived in India from Sudan are currently quarantined because they were not vaccinated against Yellow Fever. All passengers will be released after 7 days if they remain asymptomatic.
