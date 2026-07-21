118 cops injured, 70 protesters detained: What Delhi police said on CJP march to Parliament on Monday

More than 118 police personnel, including several senior officers, were injured and around 70 protesters were detained on Monday, during Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) "Sansad Chalo" protest march in central Delhi area on Monday, police said.

Delhi Police released a statement mentioning these figures and their account, accusing protesters of displaying ‘unruly, aggressive and violent behaviour’ during the protest and attacking security personnel, damaging government vehicles and public property.

"During the protest by CJP in the New Delhi area, the protesters displayed unruly, aggressive and violent behaviour. Despite repeated warnings and lawful directions issued by the police, they refused to disperse and deliberately violated the prohibitory orders in force," read the police statement.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What were the main reasons behind the CJP protest march to Parliament? ⌵ The CJP protest march aimed to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET paper leaks and other irregularities in the examination system. 2 How did Delhi police respond to the CJP protest and what actions did they take? ⌵ Delhi police deployed a heavy security presence, used barricades to stop protesters, and resorted to tear gas and lathi charges to control the unrest as protesters attempted to breach the barricades. 3 Why were more than 118 police personnel reported as injured during the CJP protest? ⌵ The injuries sustained by police personnel were attributed to violent confrontations with protesters, who allegedly displayed aggressive behavior including attacking with stones and attempting to breach barricades. 4 What outcomes did the CJP representatives seek from their meeting with Union Minister JP Nadda? ⌵ CJP representatives sought commitments for the resignation of the Education Minister, discussions on education issues during the Monsoon Session, and actions responding to their demands regarding the NEET paper leak. 5 How many protesters were detained during the CJP protest and what legal actions were initiated? ⌵ Around 70 protesters were detained, and Delhi police initiated legal proceedings under various laws for offences such as rioting and assault on public servants.

Chaos gripped the national capital on Monday as students poured onto the streets for the CJP march towards Parliament, with several confrontations breaking out between protesters and the police in central Delhi.

The CJP, a fledgling outfit born out of an online campaign, had called for a protest march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament to press for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET paper leaks and other exam irregularities. The CJP had started its protest at Jantar Mantar on 20 June.

Monday’s march call had the support of many opposition party leaders and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has joined the CJP on hunger strike on 28 June. Wangchuk was moved by Delhi police in plain clothes to Safdarjung hospital in South Delhi.

By afternoon, as protesters moved towards Parliament, Delhi Police stopped them at several points using multiple layers of barricades. But, defying canes and teargas shells, thousands of CJP supporters marched towards Parliament to demand the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan over paper leaks.

CJP alleges police excesses The CJP accused the Delhi Police of using excessive force against protesters during its march, alleging that several students were injured and Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, was pushed around, as the outfit continued its protest with a sit-in near Kerala House, after police dismantled the stage at Jantar Mantar.

Police, however, denied the allegation that Angmo was assaulted as "completely false and misleading". They claimed that "no individuals were subjected to targeted assault".

"Police have been absolutely brutal. They have fractured the skulls of many students who were protesting here. Even a 15-year-old girl was brutally beaten up by a male police officer. A male police officer even tried to grab the hair of Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo. They even tried to lathicharge her and drag her out of the tempo," Dipke alleged.

118 police personnel injured In its statement released on Monday night, Delhi Police said that the protesters attacked police personnel with stones and other objects, attempted to breach police barricades, vandalised police and other government vehicles, damaged public property, and resorted to large-scale violence, posing a serious threat to public order, the security arrangements in place, and the safety of police personnel performing their lawful duties, it read.

The statement said said more than 118 police personnel sustained injuries in the violence, including senior officers of the ranks of Special Commissioner of Police, Joint Commissioner of Police, Additional Commissioner of Police, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police and Assistant Commissioner of Police, besides several women police personnel.

"During the scuffle, around 60 protesters were also reported to get injured. The medico-legal examination (MLC) of the remaining injured police personnel is underway," the statement said adding that the violent mob also caused extensive damage to public property.

"The violent mob also caused extensive damage to public property. Around 15 to 20 government vehicles, along with other government property, were vandalised during the incident," it added.

70 Protesters detained Police said around 70 protesters have been detained and legal proceedings have been initiated.

"Around 70 protesters have been detained. Appropriate legal action is being initiated, and an FIR is being registered under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and other applicable laws for rioting, assault on public servants, damage to public property and other offences committed during the protest," the statement said.

Reiterating its commitment to maintaining law and order, Delhi Police said strict action would be taken against all those found involved in unlawful and violent activities.

Protest to continue CJP representatives Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka met Union Minister JP Nadda and submitted a memorandum outlining their demands, including Wangchuk's unconditional release, Pradhan's resignation and ₹1 crore compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide after the NEET paper leak.

Despite repeated warnings and lawful directions issued by the police, they refused to disperse.

Nadda said the government would examine the demands but stopped short of offering any commitment, CJP said. Later, CJP leaders said they were disappointed to not to hear back from the government on its demands.

Eventually, CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Gitanjali Angmo said the protest would continue until the government addressed the group's demands.