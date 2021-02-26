OPEN APP
Home >News >India >1.18 trillion disbursed in welfare schemes in outbreak: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo: ANI)
Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo: ANI)

1.18 trillion disbursed in welfare schemes in outbreak: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

1 min read . Updated: 26 Feb 2021, 09:28 PM IST PTI

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said Rs1,18,455 crore had been deposited in the bank accounts of farmers and the poor under various state-run welfare schemes during the coronavirus outbreak

BHOPAL : Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said 1,18,455 crore had been deposited in the bank accounts of farmers and the poor under various state-run welfare schemes during the coronavirus outbreak.

Replying to the debate on Governor Anandiben Patel's address on the opening day of the Assembly's budget session, the CM also said no school would be shut down in the state and accused the opposition of spreading confusion on it.

"A cumulative sum of 1,18,455 crore has been deposited in the bank accounts of the poor and farmers under different welfare schemes during the COVID-19 outbreak. Of this, 86,493 crore has been deposited in the accounts of farmers," Chouhan said.

He also took a swipe at former CM Kamal Nath and said he did not complain of lack of funds for such welfare works like the latter did during his 15-month rule.

He informed the House that in 74 cases of rape of minor girls, courts have awarded capital punishment, and in 24 of them, appeals were being heard.

