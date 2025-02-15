119 illegal Indians deported by US to land in Amritsar today—67 from Punjab, 33 from Haryana, more

A US military transport aircraft, the C-17 Globemaster III, is scheduled to land at Amritsar International Airport on February 15, carrying approximately 119 Indian nationals.

As reported by PTI, this follows the earlier deportation of 104 individuals, marking another phase in the US government's ongoing crackdown on illegal immigrants.

What to expect? Deportations will continue every other week till all illegal immigrants are returned to their home countries, PTI reported citing the official sources.

According to sources, the deportees comprise 67 persons from Punjab, 33 from Haryana, eight from Gujarat, three from Uttar Pradesh, two each from Rajasthan and Maharashtra, and one each from Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, PTI reported.

Advertisement

Their removal is part of an ongoing crackdown by US immigration authorities on individuals who entered the country illegally or overstayed their visas.

The deportations come in the immediate wake of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States, where he met President Donald Trump to discuss key bilateral issues, including immigration.

Advertisement

During a joint press conference, Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to repatriating verified Indian nationals while stressing the need to combat human trafficking networks that exploit vulnerable migrants.

What stirred the controversy? The treatment of deported Indians, who arrived in handcuffs and shackles, sparked a major controversy in India.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) defends the treatment as a standard security protocol used on deportation flights to prevent escape attempts or disruptions.

Advertisement

Critics, however, argue that the practice is excessive and inhumane, especially for individuals who have committed no crimes beyond immigration violations.

The issue led to heated debates in the Indian Parliament, with opposition leaders demanding a formal inquiry into the deportation process and the treatment of returnees.

In response to growing concerns, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has assured that India is engaging with US officials to ensure deportees are treated with dignity. He emphasised that while immigration laws must be upheld, humane treatment should not be compromised.

Advertisement

Trump's strong jibe at illegal immigration The Trump administration's strict immigration policies continue to affect thousands of Indian nationals, placing pressure on the Indian government to manage reintegration efforts while addressing the broader challenge of irregular migration.

In the US, ICE oversees deportations, coordinating with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), while in India, returnees are processed by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Bureau of Immigration, and local authorities.

Advertisement

With more deportations expected in the coming months, immigration enforcement remains a key issue between India and the US as both nations navigate the complexities of border control, human rights, and diplomatic cooperation.

While immigration laws must be upheld, humane treatment should not be compromised.

In the US, ICE oversees deportations, coordinating with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), while in India, returnees are processed by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Bureau of Immigration, and local authorities.

With more deportations expected in the coming months, immigration enforcement remains a key issue between India and the US as both nations navigate the complexities of border control, human rights, and diplomatic cooperation.

Advertisement

Critics argue that the practice is excessive and inhumane, especially for individuals who have committed no crimes beyond immigration violations.

The Indian government now faces the challenge of reintegrating returnees, many of whom have spent years abroad and may face difficulties rebuilding their lives back home.

(With inputs from agencies)