119 illegal Indians deported by US to land in Amritsar today—67 from Punjab, 33 from Haryana, more

A US military aircraft is set to return 119 Indian nationals to Amritsar, following ongoing deportations amid heightened immigration enforcement. As India navigates its diplomatic ties with the US, the treatment of deported individuals raises concerns over human rights and reintegration challenges.

Livemint
Updated15 Feb 2025, 11:11 AM IST
Advertisement
U.S. President Donald Trump kicked off a wide-ranging immigration crackdown after taking office on January 20, allocating federal resources to track down, arrest and deport immigrants without legal status. While the Trump administration has highlighted arrests of people charged or convicted of crimes, the aggressive enforcement has also swept in people with low-level offenses or no criminal record, U.S. citizen spouses and children, and even some with valid deportation protections. REUTERS/Carlos Barria (REUTERS)

A US military transport aircraft, the C-17 Globemaster III, is scheduled to land at Amritsar International Airport on February 15, carrying approximately 119 Indian nationals.

As reported by PTI, this follows the earlier deportation of 104 individuals, marking another phase in the US government's ongoing crackdown on illegal immigrants.

What to expect?

Deportations will continue every other week till all illegal immigrants are returned to their home countries, PTI reported citing the official sources.

According to sources, the deportees comprise 67 persons from Punjab, 33 from Haryana, eight from Gujarat, three from Uttar Pradesh, two each from Rajasthan and Maharashtra, and one each from Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, PTI reported.

Advertisement

Also Read: Trump Mass Deportation Plan: Why is opposition outraged over handcuffs on Indian illegal immigrants? What’s the US SOP?

Their removal is part of an ongoing crackdown by US immigration authorities on individuals who entered the country illegally or overstayed their visas.

The deportations come in the immediate wake of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States, where he met President Donald Trump to discuss key bilateral issues, including immigration.

Also Read: As Canadian dreams wane, a rude awakening for Punjab’s immigration economy

Advertisement

During a joint press conference, Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to repatriating verified Indian nationals while stressing the need to combat human trafficking networks that exploit vulnerable migrants.

What stirred the controversy?

The treatment of deported Indians, who arrived in handcuffs and shackles, sparked a major controversy in India.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) defends the treatment as a standard security protocol used on deportation flights to prevent escape attempts or disruptions.

Also Read: Modi govt’s proposed immigration law: Key deportation rules & impact on universities, hospitals | Explained in 5 points

Advertisement

Critics, however, argue that the practice is excessive and inhumane, especially for individuals who have committed no crimes beyond immigration violations.

The issue led to heated debates in the Indian Parliament, with opposition leaders demanding a formal inquiry into the deportation process and the treatment of returnees.

In response to growing concerns, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has assured that India is engaging with US officials to ensure deportees are treated with dignity. He emphasised that while immigration laws must be upheld, humane treatment should not be compromised.

Advertisement

Trump's strong jibe at illegal immigration

The Trump administration's strict immigration policies continue to affect thousands of Indian nationals, placing pressure on the Indian government to manage reintegration efforts while addressing the broader challenge of irregular migration.

Also Read: ‘Discussed immigration’: PM Modi to visit US in February, says Donald Trump

In the US, ICE oversees deportations, coordinating with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), while in India, returnees are processed by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Bureau of Immigration, and local authorities.

Advertisement

With more deportations expected in the coming months, immigration enforcement remains a key issue between India and the US as both nations navigate the complexities of border control, human rights, and diplomatic cooperation.

While immigration laws must be upheld, humane treatment should not be compromised.

In the US, ICE oversees deportations, coordinating with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), while in India, returnees are processed by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Bureau of Immigration, and local authorities.

With more deportations expected in the coming months, immigration enforcement remains a key issue between India and the US as both nations navigate the complexities of border control, human rights, and diplomatic cooperation.

Advertisement
Critics argue that the practice is excessive and inhumane, especially for individuals who have committed no crimes beyond immigration violations.

The Indian government now faces the challenge of reintegrating returnees, many of whom have spent years abroad and may face difficulties rebuilding their lives back home.

(With inputs from agencies)

Key Takeaways
  • The US is intensifying its crackdown on illegal immigrants, affecting many Indian nationals.
  • Deportation practices are under scrutiny due to concerns about humane treatment of returnees.
  • The Indian government faces challenges in reintegrating deported individuals who have spent years abroad.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsIndia119 illegal Indians deported by US to land in Amritsar today—67 from Punjab, 33 from Haryana, more
First Published:15 Feb 2025, 11:11 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget