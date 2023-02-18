12 cheetahs from South Africa released into quarantine enclosures at Kuno National Park
- The big cats made their journey in Indian Air Force's (IAF) C-17 Globemaster cargo plane
Indian Air Force's Mi-17 helicopters carrying the second batch of 12 Cheetah landed at their destination, Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.
