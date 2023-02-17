12 cheetahs from South Africa to arrive at MP's Kuno National Park tomorrow
The second batch of 12 cheetahs will embark on the journey to Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park from the O R Tambo International Airport in Gauteng on Friday evening.
The second batch of 12 cheetahs, including five females, will be flown in from South Africa tomorrow, February 18. The first group of eight Namibian cheetahs arrived at Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park on September 17 last year under the ambitious Cheetah reintroduction program.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×