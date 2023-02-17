The second batch of 12 cheetahs, including five females, will be flown in from South Africa tomorrow, February 18. The first group of eight Namibian cheetahs arrived at Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park on September 17 last year under the ambitious Cheetah reintroduction program .

The cheetahs will embark on the journey to Kuno from the O R Tambo International Airport in Gauteng on Friday evening. The aircraft will land at the Gwalior Air Force base in Madhya Pradesh at 10 am on Saturday. The forward journey will be covered in the IAF's MI-17 helicopters, a Madhya Pradesh government official told PTI.

He also informed that Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will release the cheetahs into their quarantine enclosures in the Kuno National Park on Saturday. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia are also expected to be present on the occasion. However, the confirmation is awaited.

SP Yadav, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) chief said 10 quarantine bomas have been created at Kuno for the 12 spotted felines.

Speaking about the Namibian cheetahs, the official said that the eight spotted cats are now in hunting enclosures -- a six square km-area where they can interact with each other -- before being released into the wild.

“They are killing prey every three-four days and are in good health. One of the cheetahs was unwell as her creatinine levels had shot up. She has recovered after treatment," he said.

Yadav said that a consultative workshop involving international cheetah experts, scientists, veterinarians, and forest officials will be held on February 20 at Kuno, which will pave the way for better cheetah management.

The relocation of 12 cheetahs from South Africa comes three years after the idea was mooted by the Indian government. Originally, India initiated plans to bring the cheetahs there by mid-2022, but a delay in finalizing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two countries led to a postponement, with the animals continuing with their quarantine.

A majority of the world's 7,000 cheetahs live in South Africa, Namibia and Botswana. Namibia has the world's largest population of cheetahs.

Restoring cheetah populations is a priority for India and will have vital and far-reaching conservation consequences, which would aim to achieve a number of ecological objectives.

The African Cheetah Introduction Project in India' was conceived in 2009 but it failed to take off for over a decade. The plan to introduce the cheetah by November 2021 in Kuno suffered a setback due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

