Twelve children fell ill and fainted on Friday after they had received COVID-19 vaccine shots in Madhya Pradesh's Satna, as reported by news agency ANI.“Children were given vaccine jabs but they fainted due to fear after the vaccination. They were admitted in civil hospital. We will initiate an inquiry in the matter," said Ashok Avdhiya, CMHO, Satna.

