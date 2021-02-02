OPEN APP
Home >News >India >12 children in Maharashtra given sanitiser instead of polio drops
IPV contains inactivated virus, considered to be much safer than oral polio vaccine (OPV) that contains live virus. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint
IPV contains inactivated virus, considered to be much safer than oral polio vaccine (OPV) that contains live virus. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

12 children in Maharashtra given sanitiser instead of polio drops

1 min read . Updated: 02 Feb 2021, 11:24 AM IST ANI

The official stated that the children are now doing fine and three officials including a health worker, doctor, and ASHA worker will be suspended

Twelve children under five years of age were admitted to a hospital after they were administered sanitiser drops instead of polio vaccine in Maharashtra's Yavatmal on Monday, informed Yavatmal District Council Chief Executive Officer Shrikrishna Panchal.

The official stated that the children are now doing fine and three officials including a health worker, doctor, and ASHA worker will be suspended in connection with the incident.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
IPV contains inactivated virus, considered to be much safer than oral polio vaccine (OPV) that contains live virus. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint<br />

12 children in Maharashtra given sanitiser instead of polio drops

1 min read . 11:15 AM IST
Some Twitter handles have been posting 'fake, intimidatory and provocative tweets

Farmers protest: Twitter blocks 250 handles, posts over provocative content

1 min read . 10:55 AM IST
Commuters at Dadar railway station as local train services resumed operations for the general public after a gap of nearly ten months due to the coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Covid-19: India records 8,635 cases in a day, active tally at 1.63 lakh

1 min read . 10:19 AM IST
A file photo of Nepal earthquake in April 2015. Photo: Reuters

5.2 magnitude quake hits 110 km NNE of Lobujya, Nepal

1 min read . 10:00 AM IST

"Twelve children, under five years of age, were given hand sanitiser drops instead of polio vaccine in Yavatmal. They were admitted to the hospital and are doing fine now. A health worker, doctor and an ASHA worker will be suspended. An investigation is underway," Panchal told ANI on Monday.

This comes after President Ram Nath Kovind launched the National Polio Immunisation Drive for 2021 by administering polio drops to children less than five years old at Rashtrapati Bhawan on January 30.

According to the Union Ministry of Health, India has been free of polio for a decade, with the last case of wild poliovirus reported on 13 January 2011. The country, however, continues to remain vigilant to prevent re-entry of the poliovirus into the country from neighbouring countries of Afghanistan and Pakistan, where wild poliovirus continues to cause disease. (ANI)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout