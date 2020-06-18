Karnataka confirmed 12 covid- 19 related deaths on Thursday, including eight in Bengaluru, marking the highest single day toll in the state.

A total of 118 people have lost their lives in the state due to covid- 19 and related issues.

A 39-year old and a 31-year old, with Influenza Like Illnesses (ILI) were among those who died due to covid- 19, according to the daily bulletin of the state health department.

Bengaluru has seen a surge of ILI cases that lends to the possibility of a community spread.

The state also confirmed 210 new covid-19 cases on Thursday that takes the total number of cases so far to 7944.

The more worrying part is that only 79 persons of the 210 are from out of state while the remaining had possibly contracted the infection locally.

The surge in deaths and cases comes even as the state government seeks approvals to further relax lockdown restrictions.

Ballari and Kalaburagi recorded 48 cases each, 23 in Dakshina Kannada, 21 in Ramanagara and 17 in Bengaluru.

The spike in Bengaluru adds to the challenges of the state government which is dependent on its growth engine to revive the fledgling economy.

From 20 active containment zones on 22 May, Bengaluru has 239 now due to the surge.

Though the state has seen a surge in cases, it has dropped testing to just around 8000 which is below its capacity of at least 15000 with the over 70 labs present in Karnataka.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via