A total of 12 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be made available this month to the country, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan informed on Thursday. He further noted the private hospital supply will be 'over and above' 12 crore doses in July. Health minister also urged state leaders to not create panic regarding COVID vaccination.

Taking to Twitter, the Health Minister said, I'm seeing irresponsible statements from various leaders regarding #LargestVaccineDrive. Stating facts below so people can judge intentions of these leaders. After GoI provided 75 per cent of vaccines available for free, vaccination speed picked up & 11.50 cr doses were given in June.

States have already been informed in advance about COVID-19 Vaccine supplies for July. This info was shared with states 15 days prior, along with details about day-wise supply. A total of 12 crore doses shall be made available in July. Pvt hospital supply will be over and above this," said the Union Health Minister.

States have already been informed in advance about #COVID19Vaccine supplies for July.



This info was shared with States 15 days prior, along with details about day wise supply



total of 12 cr doses shall be made available in July. Pvt hospital supply will be over & above this

Spend more energies in planning and not in creating panic

Harsh Vardhan further requested political leaders to desist from playing politics during the time of the pandemic. He said, the vaccination issues in the states show that they need to better plan their inoculation drives. He also remarked that the responsibility of intra-state planning and logistics belongs to the states.

"If these leaders are aware of these facts and are still giving such statements, I consider it most unfortunate. If they don't know, they need to focus on governance. Will again request state leaders to spend more energies in planning and not in creating panic," he added.

If these leaders are aware of these facts and are still giving such statements, I consider it most unfortunate.



If they don't know, they need to focus on governance.



Will again request state leaders to spend more energies in planning and not in creating panic.

Many states like Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, etc have said that they are facing a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines.

India has administered around 33.57 crore vaccine doses so far under the ongoing nationwide vaccination drive.

