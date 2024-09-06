12 dead, 16 injured in bus-van accident at UP Hathras' Agra Aligarh highway

Twelve people travelling in a van died on Friday after a roadway bus hit the vehicle from behind on Agra-Aligarh, National Highway 93, reported the news agency PTI, quoting officials aware of the development.

Twelve people travelling in a van died on Friday after a roadway bus hit the vehicle from behind on Agra-Aligarh, National Highway 93, reported the news agency PTI, quoting officials aware of the development, on Friday, September 6. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The news agency also reported that 16 others were injured in the road accident and have been admitted to a government hospital.

“The accident occurred when the bus hit the van while trying to overtake it on the Agra-Aligarh National Highway," Nipun Agarwal, Superintendent of Police (SP), told the news agency on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Agarwal also added that four children have died in the accident on Friday, as per the agency report.

"The accident took place while one vehicle was trying to overtake another vehicle. Till now, 12 people have lost their lives, while 16 others are injured," said Hathras District Magistrate Ashish Kumar, reported the agency.

The medical condition of four out of the sixteen injured is said to be critical, as per the report. The passengers were en route to Agra from Hathras, according to the agency report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The news of the death of a large number of people in the horrific road accident in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, is extremely sad," said Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in her social media post on platform X. “May God grant peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured," said Gandhi.

The Congress leader appealed to the state government that the victims of the accident should get immediate treatment and the affected families should be given adequate compensation, said Gandhi on Friday.

“The news of the death of several people in a road accident in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh is extremely sad. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," said Droupadi Murmu, the President of India on her post on platform X on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With agency inputs)