12 dead, 27 injured as Mumbai-bound bus falls into gorge1 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 10:46 AM IST
At least 12 people were killed and 27 others were injured when a private bus fell into a gorge on the old Mumbai-Pune highway in Raigad district of Maharashtra.
At least 27 people were injured and 12 lost their lives in a tragic accident in Maharashtra's Raigad district on the old Mumbai-Pune highway on Saturday. The incident occurred when a bus carrying about 40 passengers plunged into a gorge on its way from Pune to Mumbai.
