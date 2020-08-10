Home >News >India >12 fresh cases push Mizoram's COVID-19 tally to 620

MIZORAM : Twelve more people, including five Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the northeastern state's caseload to 620 on Monday, a health official said.

Five cases were reported in Lunglei district, four in Kolasib, two in Aizawl and one in Champhai, he said.

A frontline worker from the state and four truck drivers and their helpers from Uttar Pradesh, Tripura and Assam are also among the new patients, the official said.

The BSF personnel were placed under quarantine after they returned from other states, he said.

The fresh infections have taken the total number of active cases to 322, while 298 people have recovered from the disease so far, the official said.

The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state stands at 48%, he said.

A total of 23,324 samples have been tested for COVID- 19 till Sunday, the official added.

