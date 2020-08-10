Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >12 fresh cases push Mizoram's COVID-19 tally to 620
A teacher check temperature of Class 12 students with a thermal screen during the Mizoram Board of School Education

12 fresh cases push Mizoram's COVID-19 tally to 620

1 min read . 05:31 PM IST PTI

  • Twelve more people, including five Border Security Force personnel, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the northeastern state's caseload to 620
  • The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state stands at 48%

MIZORAM : Twelve more people, including five Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the northeastern state's caseload to 620 on Monday, a health official said.

Twelve more people, including five Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the northeastern state's caseload to 620 on Monday, a health official said.

Five cases were reported in Lunglei district, four in Kolasib, two in Aizawl and one in Champhai, he said.

Five cases were reported in Lunglei district, four in Kolasib, two in Aizawl and one in Champhai, he said.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

A frontline worker from the state and four truck drivers and their helpers from Uttar Pradesh, Tripura and Assam are also among the new patients, the official said.

The BSF personnel were placed under quarantine after they returned from other states, he said.

The fresh infections have taken the total number of active cases to 322, while 298 people have recovered from the disease so far, the official said.

The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state stands at 48%, he said.

A total of 23,324 samples have been tested for COVID- 19 till Sunday, the official added.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated