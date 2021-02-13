12 injured in multi-vehicle pile-up on Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida

At least 12 people were injured after six vehicles collided with each other at the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida on Saturday morning, due to reduced visibility caused by dense fog.

The vehicles, including a private bus with passengers on board, collided due to reduced visibility amid slight fog in the morning hours in the Dankaur area.

"A truck registered in Rajasthan was parked along the expressway when the bus came and rammed onto it from behind. A couple of cars and another bus that followed also added to the pile-up," a police spokesperson told news agency PTI.

"Around 12 people who were on board the first bus that hit the stationary truck got injured and have been sent to hospitals for medical treatment," he added.

The injured have been rushed to a hospital. The local police have rushed to the spot and efforts are underway to clear the route.

The police said the damaged vehicles were later removed from the expressway and normal traffic movement resumed on the stretch.

With agency inputs

