12 more cheetahs to arrive in Kuno soon, South Africa inks MoU for translocation
More cheetahs will soon be making their way to the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. The South African government signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the translocation of 12 cheetahs on Wednesday, with the big cats slated to arrive by February-March. With this, the total number of cheetahs in India will rise to 20.

Eight cheetahs from Namibia were released into the park in September last year as part of an ambitious project to revive India's extinct population. Discussions with South Africa had been underway for quite some time now, reaching an ‘advanced stage’ in early January. 

Earlier this month, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said that the park would soon open for tourists. At the time, he had also noted that “more cheetahs are coming from South Africa".

 "I will call you to see the cheetahs in February. We are allowing (tourist visits) from February," he said while addressing the valedictory function of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in Indore.

The 12 cheetahs will include seven males and five females. They have been quarantined in South Africa for the last six months. 

According to India's reintroduction action plan, around 12-14 wild cheetahs (8-10 males and 4-6 females) that are ideal for establishing a new cheetah population would be imported from South Africa, Namibia and other African countries as a founder stock for five years initially and then as required by the programme.

(With inputs from agencies)

