12 more cheetahs to arrive in Kuno soon, South Africa inks MoU for translocation1 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 09:26 AM IST
The South African government signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the translocation of 12 cheetahs on Wednesday, with the big cats slated to arrive by February-March.
More cheetahs will soon be making their way to the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. The South African government signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the translocation of 12 cheetahs on Wednesday, with the big cats slated to arrive by February-March. With this, the total number of cheetahs in India will rise to 20.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×