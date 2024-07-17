Security forces launched a major offensive at Wandoli Village on the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border on Wednesday, leading to the deaths of 12 naxals and the recovery of a substantial cache of arms.

As many as 12 Naxals were killed after Gadchiroli police C60 Commandoes conducted a major operation in the Wandoli Village on the Chhattisgarh-Gadchiroli border near Maharashtra's Kanker, state Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday.

The clash happened between 1:30 pm and 2:00 pm. Sub-Inspector Satish Patil was shot in the left shoulder during the incident. As per ANI, the operation, initiated around 10 am, involved seven C60 parties led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (Operations).

The assault was based on credible intelligence regarding the presence of 12-15 Naxals camping in the area.

"All 12 bodies are recovered. Automatic machine guns and heavy arms and ammunition have been recovered from the Naxalites," Fadnavis was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

He further informed that a sub-inspector and a jawan was injured in the encounter but are out of danger.

"The operation is still on but the police are in a dominating position," the Deputy CM said while announcing a reward of ₹51 lakh for the Gadchiroli Police on behalf of the state government.

A heavy exchange of fire ensued on Wednesday afternoon and continued intermittently for over six hours into the late evening.

During the area search, security forces recovered 12 bodies of Naxals, including DVCM Laxman Atram, also known as Vishal Atram, the in-charge of the Tipagad Dalam.

The operation also yielded a significant haul of weapons, including seven automatic firearms: three AK-47 rifles, two INSAS rifles, one carbine, and one self-loading rifle (SLR).

Steel plant in Gadchiroli The incident happened on the day when Fadnavis performed 'Bhoomi Pujan' for Surjagad Ispat Pvt Ltd steel project Gadchiroli.

Maharashtra Minister Dharmarao Baba Atram donated 125 acres of land for the integrated steel plant in Gadchiroli. The Bhoomi Pujan of this project was done by Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

"I donated 125 acres of land. In 71 years of my life, I have received blessings from my people and I became a minister 4 times because of their blessings. It is time for me to give a 'Guru Dakshina' and generate employment for them... There is going to be an investment of Rs. 10,000 crores and 8000-10000 people will get employment...," Dharmarao Baba Atram said.

At the event, Fadnavis said, "...We have done the 'Bhoomi Pujan' of Surjagad integrated steel plant in Gadchiroli with an investment of ₹10,000 crore. Due to this, the local people and tribals will get a lot of benefits. About 8 million tonnes of steel will be produced here. In Chamorshi as well 35 thousand investments are being and 20 thousand people will be employed. And when all these projects will be completed Gadchiroli will produce 30 per cent of the country's steel..."

Notably, Gadchiroli is one of the most Naxal affected districts in Maharashtra. The district also has large reserves of iron ore.

