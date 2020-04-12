12 new coronavirus cases reported in Karnataka as of 5:00 PM - Apr 121 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2020, 05:19 PM IST
This brings total cases to 226, out of which 37 have recovered and 6 have passed away
This brings total cases to 226, out of which 37 have recovered and 6 have passed away
KARNATAKA : 12 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 5:00 PM on Apr 12 in Karnataka, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Karnataka to 226. Among the total people infected as on date, 37 have recovered and 6 have passed away.
District-wise breakup is available for 196 of the total 226 cases reported in the state. Bengaluru had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 71 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.
Karnataka's 226 cases put it at number 11 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 1761, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.