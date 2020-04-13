Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh reported 19 more positive cases of coronavirus on Monday, with the state’s total now standing at 439. The latest cases were detected from Guntur, Chittoor, Krishna and West Godavari districts in AP.

According to a media bulletin from the AP government, out of the 13 districts, Guntur district has the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 93, followed by Kurnool (84) and Nellore (56). So far, out of the total 439 cases, 12 people have recovered from the virus and have been discharged in the state. The government has also identified 141 Covid-19 clusters and has set up containment zones as well to stop the virus from spreading.

The state government has also said that it will distribute 16 crore masks to the people and expedite a third survey, which will focus on clusters identified as hotspots. AP’s health department also aims to conduct 45,000 tests across Andhra Pradesh, prioritizing Covid-19 prevalent zones.

As many as 27 mandals out of the 676 mandals across 13 districts of AP have been declared as red zones and have been cordoned-off. In the neighbouring state of Telangana, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases reached 563. KCR had last week announced the extension of the lockdown until 30 April as a measure to contain Covid-19.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy last week told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the ongoing lockdown, which has been imposed to contain the coronavirus pandemic, should only continue in the ‘red zone’ clusters that have been identified in the state only.

Jagan Mohan Reddy’s opinion on the extension of the lockdown was made during a video conference with Modi.