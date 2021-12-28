Hyderabad: Telangana on Monday reported 12 more Omicron cases, taking the total tally of the new variant in the state to 55.

As per a COVID-19 bulletin issued by the state government, of the 12 cases, 10 cases were detected during random sampling tests carried out among air passengers at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Hyderabad after they landed from countries other than those designated 'at risk' while two were contacts of people infected with the variant.

Of the total 55 cases, 10 people have completely recovered and have been discharged from the state-run Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) Hospital.

