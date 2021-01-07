12 new unicorns, IPO pipeline to strengthen in 2021: Nasscom

The Indian technology startup ecosystem continues to be on a growth trajectory on the back of rapid digitalization and tech adoption as we emerge from the pandemic. At least 12 more startups will join the unicorn club in 2021, taking the total count of to 50 from the current 38. The potential unicorn pipeline remains strong with 1.5X growth since 2019, according to a report by Nasscom, in partnership with Zinnov, a global management and strategy consulting firm.